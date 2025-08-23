Google launches “Gemini for Home”, its new AI-powered home assistant

Google has developed a new AI-powered voice assistant named "Gemini for Home," designed specifically for Google Home devices.

The company said the assistant is powered by the same Gemini models used in smartphones, combining enhanced problem-solving capabilities with new home-focused features.

It provides hands-free support and can coordinate complex tasks across multiple linked devices. Google also hinted at the prospect of launching a new smart speaker based on Gemini for Home, Business Standard reports.

Gemini for Home will replace the current Google Assistant on Home devices, delivering AI-powered improvements to everyday tasks. According to Google, the assistant uses Gemini's advanced reasoning, inference, and search capabilities to enable more natural interactions.

With Gemini from Home, users can now make longer, multi-layered requests instead of shorter commands. Some of the new capabilities of the new technology include:

Finding music from across streaming platforms

Responding to multiple commands, including ambience control (you can ask it to dim lights and play songs from a particular playlist/vibe)

Creating calendar events, preparing lists, and setting timers without fixed command formats through natural language processing capabilities

Delivering answers tailored to users’ specific needs on a variety of topics

Users can also enter real-time dialogue to get tasks done, with the integration of Gemini Live, Google’s conversational interface.