Celebrating National Space Day on August 23 as India gears up for Gaganyaan

India will observe its second National Space Day on Saturday, August 23, 2025, celebrating the country’s journey from satellite launches to human spaceflight.
Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh posted on X, “Tomorrow, we celebrate the 2nd National Space Day, honouring India’s journey from satellites to human spaceflight.”
Push for private sector
The government opened the space sector to private participation in 2020 with the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Since then, over 300 start-ups have registered, according to officials. IN-SPACe has supported two suborbital test flights by Indian start-ups and enabled the launch of 14 satellites by six non-government entities.
Focus on human spaceflight
According to a report by DD News, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said the first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme is scheduled for this December. The mission will carry Vyommitra, a half-humanoid robot.