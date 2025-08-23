Bihar medicos protest: PMCH interns seek higher stipend and warn of OPD boycott

MBBS interns at the state-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) staged a protest on Friday, demanding that their monthly stipend be doubled from around Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) warned that they may intensify the agitation by shutting out-patient department (OPD) services across Bihar if their demands remain unaddressed.

Protest at PMCH

Around 200 MBBS interns, joined by some doctors in solidarity, wore black armbands at work to mark their protest. They claimed the state government had last revised their internship allowance in 2022 with a promise of further revision after three years, which has not happened yet.

The Democratic Medical Association (DMA) tweeted on X: "Sleepless nights, endless duties, meagre stipend. Bihar interns demand respect, not exploitation!," and gave call for the protest.