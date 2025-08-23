Andhra Pradesh DSC Merit List 2025 OUT at apdsc.apcfss.in; here’s how to check

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) Merit List 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mega DSC recruitment examination can now check the merit list on the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

How to check the merit list

The merit list has been released district-wise and zone-wise. To download it, candidates need to:

Visit apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the “AP DSC Merit List 2025” link on the homepage

Select the post-wise district option

View and download the PDF of the merit list

Keep a printout for future use

Exam and selection details

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Mega DSC examination concluded on July 6, 2025. A provisional answer key was released, followed by an objection window. After reviewing objections, the final answer key was published, and the results were declared on August 11, 2025.

For School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-Special Education), selection will be based on AP DSC marks (80 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scores (20 per cent).

For Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), including Special Education, the same weightage applies. However, for School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers, selection is solely based on DSC marks (100 per cent).

The recruitment drive will fill 16,347 vacancies across SAs, TGTs, SGTs, and Physical Education Teachers.