All about ISRO’s Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India’s first Space Station

During the National Space Day celebrations in New Delhi yesterday, Friday, August 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module, shedding light on India's ambitious plans for the future of its space programme.

The BAS, which is scheduled to launch its first module in 2028, will make India only the third country in the world to operate its own space station, following the US-led International Space Station (ISS) and China's Tiangong. By 2035, ISRO hopes to have five BAS modules in orbit, solidifying India's standing among global space powers, IndiaTV reports.

The BAS-01 module is estimated to weigh ten tonnes and will be launched into a low Earth orbit 450 kilometres above the Earth. It exhibits several notable features, including an indigenously developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), the Bharat Docking System, the Bharat Berthing Mechanism, an automated hatch system, a platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, and viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation.

The BAS will also have provisions for propulsion and ECLSS fluid refills, radiation, thermal, and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection, space suits, airlocks to accommodate extra vehicular activity, and plug-and-play integrated avionics.

The BAS is intended to serve as a research platform for studies in space, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration.

It will contribute to ongoing international partnerships, act as a hub for scientific research, and encourage future generations to pursue professions in space science and technology.

The gigantic 3.8-meter x 8-meter BAS-01 replica was the main attraction for those attending the National Space Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, IndiaTV reports.