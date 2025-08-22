WBJEE 2025 results declared! CHECK here for scorecard & toppers list

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) declared the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 today, Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates can now download their scorecards and rank cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to download result

To access the result, candidates need to:

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE result link on the homepage

Enter login credentials and submit

View and download the result for future reference

The WBJEE 2025 examination was held on April 27, while the provisional answer key was released on May 9. The objection window closed on May 11, reported the Telegraph.

Access the direct link here.

Counselling and admission

Qualified candidates must participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process to secure admission to participating institutions. Scores and ranks will be considered during seat allotment along with other admission factors.

WBJEE 2025 toppers

The board also announced the top ten rank holders.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus (CISCE) secured Rank 1, followed by Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School (CBSE) at Rank 2, and Dishaanth Basu of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park (CBSE) at Rank 3.

Other names in the top ten include Aritro Ray, Trishanjit Doloi, Sagnik Patra, Sambit Mukhopadhyay, Archisman Nandy, Pratik Dhanuka and Arka Banerjee.

Lakhs of students appeared for the examination this year, making the competition intense across different education boards.’