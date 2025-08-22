Trump admin reevaluating 55 million immigrants’ US visas

The United States of America (USA) State Department announced yesterday, Thursday, August 21, that it is reevaluating the records of more than 55 million immigrants with valid US visas for potential revocation or violations of immigration rules that could make them deportable.

In a written response to a question posed by The Associated Press, the department stated that all US visa holders are subject to "continuous vetting" for any indication that they may be ineligible for visas.

If such information is discovered, the visa will be revoked, and if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she may be deported.

The government stated that it was searching for indicators of ineligibility, such as visa overstays, criminal activities, threats to public safety, participation in any type of terrorist action, or support for a terrorist organisation.

"We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility," the department said.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump's administration has prioritised the deportation of illegal immigrants as well as holders of student and exchange visitor visas. The State Department’s new terminology indicates that the re-vetting procedure — acknowledged by officials to be time-consuming — is being applied much more broadly.

The administration has gradually imposed more and more limitations and requirements on visa applications, including requiring all visa applicants to attend in-person interviews.

Officials say the reviews will encompass all of the visa holders' social media profiles, law enforcement and immigration records from their home countries, as well as any actionable violations of US law committed while they were in the US.