Supporting medicos: FAIMA launches nationwide mental health helpline

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, launched a toll-free Mental Health Redressal Helpline (MHRH) to support doctors and medical students across India.

The initiative seeks to provide free and confidential psychological assistance to healthcare professionals facing stress, burnout, and emotional challenges.

Addressing a pressing need…

The move comes against the backdrop of increasing suicides among medical professionals.

In July, a young doctor from Mumbai’s JJ Hospital tragically ended his life, underlining the pressing need for accessible mental health care.

According to a report by The Hindu, although the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 recognises mental health as a basic right, structured support for doctors has remained limited.

Pan-India network

The helpline was conceptualised by Dr Sajal Bansal from Nagpur and launched under the leadership of FAIMA President Dr Akshay Dongardive and Chairman Dr Manish Jangra.

Over 50 psychiatrists from across India will provide round-the-clock support, with consultations available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu and Punjabi.

The service will run 20 hours daily, seven days a week.

Doctors say…

Speaking on the launch, Dr Dongardive said, “Doctors are constantly under immense pressure due to increasing patient loads, long working hours, and academic challenges. Unfortunately, the mental health of those who save lives often goes neglected. This helpline is an attempt to provide timely psychological assistance and prevent extreme steps like suicide.”

FAIMA has also engaged regional coordinators, and aims to extend the helpline to resident doctors, MBBS students, and healthcare workers in both government and private institutions.