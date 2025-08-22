SSC Phase 13 exam 2025: City slips for rescheduled exams OUT

About 59,500 candidates have received an important notice from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) that their exams for the Selection Posts 2025 (SSC Phase-13 exam 2025) have been rescheduled to August 29.

As per the official notice, candidates whose exams have been rescheduled can check the information regarding the examination city from today, August 22 and download their admit cards via the Commission's official website from August 26, NDTV reports.

Candidates can also check if their exam has been rescheduled by visiting their candidate portal on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in . They will also be notified individually via e-mail and SMS by the Commission's Regional Offices.

Once the admit card for the SSC Phase 13 exam 2025 is available, candidates can get it by following the methods outlined below:

Go to ssc.gov.in and click "Admit Card". Select your SSC region. Enter your Registration/Roll Number and Date of Birth. Click "Submit" to see your admission card. Download and print a copy. Check details such as exam date, city, centre, and reporting time.

The decision to grant another opportunity was made after reviewing logs from all shifts of the SSC Phase-13 exam 2025. The rescheduled examination will now take place on August 29.

The challenge process for questions in the selection post (Phase 13) exam will begin after the examination has concluded. Previously, the Commission resolved to conduct a thorough examination of the exam platform and operational readiness.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts computer-based exams (CBEs) to recruit applicants for various positions in government departments.