School uniforms no longer mandatory during festival days: Kerala Education Dept

The Kerala Education Department has stated that students no longer have to come to school in uniform on festival days.

​According to a new order issued by the department, the uniform rule is exempt for festivals like Onam, Christmas, and Ramadan, allowing students to come to school in traditional or festive attire for these occasions.

The order aims to promote a festive spirit and appreciation for cultural diversity among children, ANI reports.

​This is just one of the sweeping new initiatives introduced by the education department for school students.

Earlier, on August 10, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the beginning of 'Surakshamitram', a new initiative aimed at improving child safety in the state's schools.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister stated that the General Education Department's scheme will allow students to file anonymous complaints using specially installed help-boxes in their classrooms.

​"'Surakshamitram' is a new initiative launched by Kerala's General Edu Dept to ensure children's safety in the state. It allows students to submit complaints anonymously via a help-box installed in their schools. The govt is committed to acting against atrocities against children (sic)," read the post.

​In July, the government introduced Zumba on Wednesdays in schools as part of the curriculum to boost students' physical fitness and emotional well-being.

This initiative is part of the anti-drug effort in Kerala schools, and it aims to help children handle stress through physical activity.