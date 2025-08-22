Samsung Galaxy Empowered program set to transform Mumbai classrooms

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has launched the Mumbai chapter of its innovative Galaxy Empowered program, a community-driven initiative designed to revolutionise education by equipping teachers, principals, and school administrators with advanced digital tools and modern teaching methods.

Expanding impact from New Delhi to Mumbai

After a successful rollout in New Delhi, where Galaxy Empowered reached over 250 schools and certified more than 2,700 educators, the program has now expanded to Mumbai, India’s financial and educational hub. The initiative aims to create a lasting transformation in the nation’s education system by fostering innovation and professional development among educators.

Mumbai launch event

The Mumbai launch event convened over 350 teachers and school leaders from 250 schools across Maharashtra and neighbouring states, highlighting the program’s growing momentum and the urgent need for educator training.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Maharashtra; Shri Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris; Shri Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE; and senior Samsung India leaders, alongside education experts and representatives from CBSE, ICSE, IB, IGCSE, and state boards.

Core pillars of Galaxy Empowered

The Galaxy Empowered program is built on three foundational pillars to transform classroom experiences:

1. AI and technology upskilling

Educators receive hands-on training through flexible online modules, immersive bootcamps, and access to digital teaching tools, classroom apps, and virtual environments to integrate technology seamlessly into their teaching.

2. Experiential learning & certification

The program offers in-person workshops, mentorship, and certification opportunities focused on innovative lesson design, teaching strategies, and educator well-being, fostering professional growth.

3. Peer networking & community building

Teachers join a national network of peers, thought leaders, and Samsung mentors, enabling them to share ideas, collaborate, and build long-term professional connections.

The program also supports India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and UNESCO’s SDG4 goals for inclusive, equitable, and quality education by 2030. With India’s vast educational ecosystem, 1.5 million schools, 42,000 colleges, 1,100 universities, and 10 million teachers, Galaxy Empowered strengthens the nation’s leadership in building a resilient education system.

Accessibility and exclusive Benefits

Galaxy Empowered is offered free to educators and institutions. Participants also gain access to exclusive Samsung offers, including discounted prices on smartphones, tablets, and consumer electronics, along with extended warranties and free insurance options.

Educators in Mumbai are invited to participate in upcoming in-person sessions and digital training series.