OpenAI to open first India office in New Delhi

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup led by Sam Altman, has announced that it is setting up its first office in India, with New Delhi chosen as the location. The move marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Strengthening ties with IndiaAI Mission

In a press release, issued on Friday, August 22, 2025, OpenAI said the decision reflects its commitment to support the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support,” said OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman. He added that opening the office is the company’s “first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.”

As noted by The Indian Express, India is currently OpenAI’s second-largest market after the United States, with usage of its chatbot ChatGPT rising more than four times in the past year. The country also accounts for the largest population of student users on the platform globally.

What's next?

While the exact location of the office has not been confirmed, OpenAI has already begun hiring a local team and setting up an entity in India. The company also plans to host its first Education Summit later this month, followed by its first Developer Day in India later this year.