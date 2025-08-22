OpenAI accelerates India operations through local unit, hiring overdrive

OpenAI has officially established a local unit in India and plans to set up its first office in New Delhi later this year, highlighting ChatGPT's fourfold growth in the country over the past year.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader — amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the India AI Mission,” Sam Altman, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at OpenAI, said in a statement, Hindustan Times reports.

He went on to say that setting up OpenAI's first office and assembling a local team in India is a vital first step in the company's commitment to making advanced AI more accessible across the country, as well as to developing AI “for” and “with” India.

According to OpenAI, India is ChatGPT's second-largest market by users and one of its fastest-growing, with weekly active users quadrupling in the last year. The country also boasts the world's highest student population on ChatGPT.

While OpenAI has yet to finalise the location for its New Delhi office, it has already registered an official India branch and begun hiring a local team. This team will focus on strengthening partnerships with governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.

OpenAI’s move comes after the rollout of ChatGPT subscription plans tailored for Indian users, such as “ChatGPT Go,” which costs Rs 399 per month with integrated UPI support. The company is also working with the government to accelerate AI adoption in India.

“OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption,” Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an official statement.

“As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” he added.