India Post to roll out Rs 58k cr advanced postal technology

The India Post is taking steps to evolve into a world-class public logistics organisation by rolling out Advanced Postal Technology (APT) across the country.

This technological intervention, worth Rs 5,800 crores, enables India Post to provide mobile-ready services and engage in real-time decision making, Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, August 19.

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT)-based infrastructure allows India Post to access additional technological layers similar to current logistics organisations, PTI states.

"Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat's digital journey. Backed by an investment of Rs 5800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation (.sic)," Scindia said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The platform will allow India Post to facilitate full-fledged digital transactions and accept UPI payments from clients of any bank.

Until now, due to technological constraints, UPI transactions for India Post Payments Bank accounts were only supported at post offices.

Scindia stated that the APT is a fully homegrown platform, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Make in India.

The new technology will enable real-time decision-making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation, and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere, anytime, the Minister added.