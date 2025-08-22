IBPS Clerk 2025 exam application deadline EXTENDED: This is the new date

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam to August 28, 2025. Candidates who missed the previous deadline now have further time to submit their applications online at the official website, ibps.in .

The deadline was originally set for August 21, 2025, but in response to candidate demands, the board has agreed to extend the IBPS Clerk 2025 application period, EduGraph reports.

Only candidates who meet the eligibility requirements may apply, and they should be aware that the application form will not be considered complete unless the specified amount has been paid.

The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruiting process will take place in two stages: the preliminary test on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, followed by the mains exam on November 29, 2025. This recruitment drive intends to fill more than 10,000 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) positions at participating Indian banks.

Candidates finish their application process at the official IBPS website by registering with their details, log in with the system-generated credentials, upload scanned documents such as a photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration, fill out all mandatory fields, and pay the application fee online before the final submission.

IBPS has urged aspirants to complete their registration and payment well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.