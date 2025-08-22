HTET Result 2025: Biometric verification schedule released at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the biometric verification schedule for candidates who appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. The district-wise list of candidates, along with verification centres, has been published on the official website at bseh.org.in, reported Hindustan Times, on Friday, August 22.

Verification dates and centres

According to the official notice, biometric verification will be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025. The process is mandatory for all shortlisted candidates before the declaration of results. To ease the process, BSEH has set up verification centres across all 22 districts of the state.

Candidates from other states may complete their verification at district headquarters adjoining their location. In exceptional cases, the process can also be completed at any of the designated centres in Haryana.

Guidelines for candidates

Candidates are required to carry their original admit card and a valid photo identity card. Only those whose serial numbers are listed in the published notice must undergo verification.

BSEH has also informed that messages regarding this process will be sent to the registered mobile number and email IDs of candidates.

The notice further states, “The results of those candidates who do not complete the biometric verification will not be declared.”

The HTET 2025 examination was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared across 673 centres in the state.

Official notice here