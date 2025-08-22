Formula 1 boosts youth engagement in Motorsport. What are the opportunities available?

Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition since 1950 and the most popular annual sporting series, is driving initiatives to inspire young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in motorsport.

Through a range of work experience, educational programs, and charity partnerships, F1 is fostering the next generation of talent in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields, as well as legal professions.

Work experience opportunities

Formula 1 is committed to providing hands-on work experience to engage young people in the motorsport industry.

In 2025, F1 offered placements to 22 students across its racing systems, corporate, broadcast and media, and finance departments.

A variety of programs have been designed to give young people insight into the dynamic world of motorsport careers.

Scholarships, apprenticeships, and internships

Formula 1 supports a range of educational initiatives to encourage young people to enter the motorsport industry.

Since 2021, F1 has invested $1 million to support 10 engineering scholars annually at leading UK and Italian universities, covering full tuition and living expenses for the duration of their degrees.

In 2025, F1 provided 10 internships across various departments, offering practical experience and career guidance.

In collaboration with The Blair Project, F1 supported two engineering apprenticeships, both of which led to permanent employment with Formula 1.

STEM Challenge Days

For the third consecutive year, Formula 1’s STEM Challenge Days are inspiring students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and maths through engaging technical challenges.

Students from local schools in Bromley and Motorsport Valley have been tasked with designing a racing car.

F1, FIA, F1 teams, and The Smallpeice Trust have actively participated in these events. This academic year, 10 Challenge Days reached over 309 students, with 93.5% reporting enjoyment and 71.5% expressing interest in STEM careers. The next series of sessions is scheduled to begin in September for the new school year.

The Next Grand Prix program

In partnership with the Social Mobility Business Partnership (SMBP), Formula 1’s ‘The Next Grand Prix’ program challenges students to create a fictional bid for a new Formula One World Championship location.

Since its inception, over 500 students have participated in the program.

In 2025, F1 hosted five workshops with SMBP and leading law firms, including A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells, and Travers Smith.

The Championship Final will take place at Formula 1’s Media & Technology Centre in Kent in October.

The program was recently shortlisted for the 2025 UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs) in the Innovation category.

British Council Collaboration

Formula 1, in collaboration with the British Council, launched the ‘Learning Sectors’ program in January 2025 to inspire young people globally to engage with STEM subjects.

The program targets students aged seven to 16 in 700 schools across Brazil, India, South Africa, and the UK, reaching over 130,000 students.

At the British Grand Prix, 24 teachers and students from the Learning Sectors program, including two winning UK secondary school teams, attended to experience motorsport careers and observe STEM skills in action at Silverstone.