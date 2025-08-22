“Deprives right to livelihood”: Karnataka HC SLAMS bike taxi ban

The Karnataka High Court harshly condemned the state government's prohibition on bike taxis on Wednesday, August 20, calling it "thin" and "legally untenable".

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who presided over the bench, stated that bike taxis were not a luxury but a necessity, particularly for economical last-mile transportation in cities.

The court stated that bike taxis operate in at least 13 other Indian states and are regarded as a legitimate and necessary mode of urban transportation.

"Lack of regulation cannot justify a blanket ban that deprives people of their right to livelihood under Article 19(1)(g)," the court stated, dismissing the state's argument that the Motor Vehicles Act backs the bike taxi ban, as reported by PTI.

In a substantial relief for operators, the court urged the Advocate General (AG) to ensure that no coercive or punitive measures are taken against bike taxi drivers for the time being.

The attorney general told the court that the issue of policy formulation will be handled at the "highest level" of government. The next hearing is scheduled for September 22.

The court also questioned whether the state had made a deliberate policy decision to exclude bike taxis, saying that such a move would necessitate strong legal grounds.

The Bike Taxi Welfare Association responded to the development by welcoming the court's remarks and reaffirming its commitment to working with the government to promote safe, legal, and sustainable operations.