BSF invites applications for Head Constable posts. Look who's eligible here

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the post of Head Constable in two categories: Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic.

The recruitment drive provides an opportunity for candidates with Class 10, Class 12, or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualifications to join India’s primary border guarding force, reported the Telegraph.

Eligibility criteria

For the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator), candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as core subjects, or Class 12 along with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields.

For the post of Head Constable (Radio Mechanic), candidates must have completed Class 10 with an ITI qualification or Class 12 with PCM subjects.

Application process

Candidates may follow the steps below to apply:

Go to the official website: bsf.gov.in

Click on the recruitment link for Head Constable vacancies

Complete the application form by entering the required details

Pay the application fee and submit the form online

Download and keep a copy of the acknowledgement slip for future use

Selection process

The recruitment will be carried out in multiple stages, including a written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), document verification, and medical examination.

The BSF has emphasised that the drive is aimed at encouraging technically skilled youth to contribute to the force.