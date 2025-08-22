BSF Constable application window closes TOMORROW: Apply before deadline

The Border Security Force (BSF) will shortly shut the online application window for Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) 2025. Applicants can apply for the vacant positions on rectt.bsf.gov.in until tomorrow, August 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3588 vacancies, of which 3406 are for male candidates and 182 are for female candidates, Scroll reports.

Through this drive, the BSF aims to recruit candidates for the trades of Cook, Plumber, Painter, Sweeper, Water Carrier, Electrician, and more. Eligible candidates who have completed Class 10 and are between the ages of 18 to 25 years can apply.

Applicants can review detailed eligibility requirements, salary, and other information in the official notification here .

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR), EWS, or OBC groups must pay a fee of Rs 150. Women applicants, candidates from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, BSF serving troops, and ex-servicemen are excused from paying the examination fee.

Here’s how to apply for the BSF Constable posts:

Visit the official website: rectt.bsf.gov.in . On the homepage, choose the Constable registration option. Register and log in to apply. Fill out the form, pay the prescribed fees, and click on submit. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Aspirants are advised not to wait until the deadline, ie tomorrow, August 23, to complete the application, as they could face technical difficulties.