Work-life balance reminder: Entrepreneur shares 12 reasons why one should NOT stay late at work

In his note, Murray described work as a “never-ending process” and urged employees to set boundaries. Concluding the list, he wrote, “When you care for yourself outside of work, you'll be a better contributor to your team overall. Don't sacrifice your well-being for work.”

Reactions on social media

The post has drawn strong reactions.

One user commented, “Love this… long hours might look like commitment, but they often erode the very qualities that make work great. Boundaries, rest, and time for life outside the office are what keep people energised and creative.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the post a “reminder for sustainable success” and a “manifesto for healthy ambition.”

Who is Dan Murray?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Murray studied at University College School until 2001, followed by English and art history at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom (UK).

He began his career by co-founding a fashion app, and has since gone on to launch or co-found several startups.