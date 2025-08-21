SBI PO prelims results 2025: How to download when released

The State Bank of India (SBI) is yet to announce the results of the Preliminary Exams for Probationary Officer recruitment, 2025 (SBI PO prelims results 2025).

Candidates who took the written examination will be able to view their results once they are made available on the official website, sbi.co.in .

The bank has not yet disclosed the exact date and hour when the results will be released. However, according to the information bulletin, the preliminary exam results are likely to be released in August or September 2025.

Candidates are recommended to check the official website on a frequent basis for updates to avoid missing any key developments.

The SBI Probationary Officer recruitment exam took place on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

The test consisted of 100 questions with a total of 100 marks and a time limit of one hour. In an objective-type test, erroneous answers are marked negatively.

For each incorrect response, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

However, if a candidate leaves a question unanswered, no marks are deducted.

Here’s how candidates can check their SBI PO prelims results 2025:

Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in . Find and click on the link "SBI PO Prelims Results 2025." Enter your registration number, date of birth, or password. Click the submit button to see your results. Download the results and retain a printout for future reference.

The projected cut-off marks for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 have also been released across many categories. The cut-off is determined from a total of 100 marks and may alter by around 3 marks after the final results are announced.

The predicted cut-off score for the General category is 68, while it is 65 for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and 64 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The predicted cut-off for reserved categories is slightly lower, with 59 marks for SC applicants and 52 marks for ST candidates.