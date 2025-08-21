Rajasthan: Voter awareness curriculum to be part of school syllabus

School children in Rajasthan will soon be taught about voter awareness as part of their curriculum, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rajasthan Education Department and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This Memorandum of Understanding, defining the operations of Electoral Literacy Clubs, is expected to be finalised next week. The MoU will specify the provision of voter education materials for students, Patrika News reports.

The decision has been reached to incorporate voter education into the school curriculum. In the initial phase, the ECI proposes signing Memorandums of Understanding with upper primary schools, followed by higher education institutions, to include the educational material into the curriculum.

The proposed Memorandum of Understanding for electoral operations will clearly identify the tasks and obligations of each participating entity. The MoU will also describe the exact points that will be covered in the syllabus.

According to sources, the state Education Department and the Election Commission of India will sign a Memorandum of Understanding next week at the Secretariat, chaired by the Chief Electoral Officer.

The introduction of voter awareness in the curriculum will give school children information about their voting rights. Furthermore, another Memorandum of Understanding with the Higher Education Department will be signed in the future to ensure that college students obtain this knowledge and curriculum. This project will also assist students in finding solutions to enquiries about the voting process.