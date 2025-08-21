News

NBEMS releases FMGE June 2025 scorecards; here’s how to download & other details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June session 2025 today, Thursday, August 21, 2025
FMGE June session scorecards out
FMGE June session scorecards out (Img: ANI)
Published on

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June session 2025 today, Thursday, August 21, 2025, on its official website, natboard.edu.in. 

The FMGE result was declared earlier on August 13, 2025, reported Times Now. 

Registration and pass percentage

This year, 37,207 candidates registered for the screening test, of which 36,034 appeared. Only 6,707 candidates qualified, while 29,327 failed to clear the exam. The failure rate stood at 81.39 per cent, which is higher compared to previous years.

How to download the FMGE scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

  • On the homepage, open the public notice section and click on the FMGE June Session 2025 scorecard link

  • Enter application number and password to log in

  • The scorecard will be displayed on screen

  • Download and review it

  • Take a printout for future use

NBEMS has notified that FMGE pass certificates will be issued in person after verification of identity and credentials.

“The result for FMGE June 2025 declared herewith is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials,” the official notice stated. The detailed schedule for distribution will be announced separately on the NBEMS website.

FMGE
NBEMS
FMGE 2025
FMGE 2025 June results
FMGE 2025 June session scorecards

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com