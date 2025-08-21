NBEMS releases FMGE June 2025 scorecards; here’s how to download & other details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June session 2025 today, Thursday, August 21, 2025, on its official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE result was declared earlier on August 13, 2025, reported Times Now.

Registration and pass percentage

This year, 37,207 candidates registered for the screening test, of which 36,034 appeared. Only 6,707 candidates qualified, while 29,327 failed to clear the exam. The failure rate stood at 81.39 per cent, which is higher compared to previous years.

How to download the FMGE scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scorecards:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, open the public notice section and click on the FMGE June Session 2025 scorecard link

Enter application number and password to log in

The scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and review it

Take a printout for future use

NBEMS has notified that FMGE pass certificates will be issued in person after verification of identity and credentials.

“The result for FMGE June 2025 declared herewith is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials,” the official notice stated. The detailed schedule for distribution will be announced separately on the NBEMS website.