Meta introduces AI-powered translations for Facebook & Instagram Reels. What are its features?

Meta has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice translation and lip-sync features for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, making it easier for creators to share content across languages.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the feature, available globally, currently supports English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, with more languages expected soon.

How does this feature work?

The tool, called Meta AI Translations, allows creators to dub and lip-sync their videos automatically in another language.

To use it, they must select “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before sharing. Options for reviewing translations and toggling lip-sync are available, with updates accessible through notifications or the Professional Dashboard.

For Facebook Pages, Meta has also enabled creators to upload up to 20 dubbed audio tracks on a single Reel, allowing them to reach wider audiences. Viewers, meanwhile, will see Reels in their preferred language but can opt out of translations through settings.

Concerns around short-form content

Even as Meta expands tools for global communication, researchers have raised alarms over the addictive nature of short-form videos.

A study published in NeuroImage by Professor Qiang Wang of Tianjin Normal University found that frequent short-video users showed heightened brain activity in regions linked to addiction.

The study warns that excessive consumption can impact memory, attention span, and motivation while increasing the risk of depression and sleeping problems. In China, where users spend an average of 151 minutes daily on short videos, experts have called this a growing public health challenge.