INCET 2025 admit cards released by Indian Navy: Download here

The admit cards for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 (INCET 2025) have been released by the Indian Navy today, Thursday, August 21.

Candidates appearing for INCET 2025 can download the INCET 2025 admit cards from the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in , by logging in with their registered mobile number or email ID.

Here are the steps they can follow:

Visit the official Indian Navy INCET website, incet.cbt-exam.in . On the home site, click the link to get the INCET 2025 admit cards. To log in, enter your credentials and click Submit. Your INCET 2025 admit card will be shown on the screen. Download and print for future use.

Registration for INCET 2025 began on July 5 and ended on July 18, 2025. Through this recruiting campaign, the Indian Navy hopes to fill around 882 positions within the institution.

The online computer-based test includes multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi (excluding General English). There will be a total of 100 questions asked in the 90-minute exam.

The exam date, time, and test centre will be shared with the candidates through their registered phone number and email address.

The reporting time is before the exam begins, and anyone who arrives later will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Candidates must arrive early for procedures such as frisking, ID verification, biometrics, logging in, and instructions.