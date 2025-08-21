IBPS Clerk 2025 registration deadline today! Apply now! DETAILS here.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration process today, Thursday, August 21, 2025, for the Clerk (CRP CSA-XV) recruitment. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in.

Exam schedule

As per the notification, the online Preliminary examination will be held in October 2025, followed by the Main examination in November 2025.

Detailed information regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other conditions is available in the official notification released by IBPS, as reported by Scroll.in

Application fee

Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and Disabled Ex-Servicemen (DESM) categories are required to pay Rs 175. For all other categories, the fee is Rs 850.

How to apply

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the Clerk registration link available on the homepage

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit it

Take a printout of the application for future use

A candidate said, “The IBPS recruitment process is a crucial opportunity for aspirants looking to begin their banking careers.”

For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official website at ibps.in. [Direct link to apply here].