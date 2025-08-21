Fresh bomb threats target six Delhi schools today

Six schools in Delhi received fresh bomb threats on Thursday, August 21, 2025, leading to swift action by the Delhi Police and Fire Department.

The schools targeted include Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School (Prasad Nagar), BGS International Public School (Dwarka Sector 5), Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School (Chhawla), Maxfort School (Dwarka Sector 1), and Indraprastha International School (Dwarka Sector 10).

Emergency teams, including the bomb squad, were seen at BGS International Public School, reported Deccan Chronicle.

Threats and immediate response

Poonam Gupta, Principal of BGS International Public School, confirmed that the school received a bomb threat email early Thursday morning.

She said, “This morning, I received a mail on the school Email ID, where there was again a bomb threat and threat of bloodshed. As a precautionary measure, I immediately called the police, and everyone was here by 6.30 am, including the bomb squad. I am not sending any children inside the building as a precautionary measure.”

Pattern of threats

This comes just days after more than 50 schools in the national capital region received similar threats. According to police officials, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' had earlier demanded USD 25,000 (~Rs 22 lakhs) from schools.

On August 18, the same group allegedly sought USD 5,000 (~Rs 4.3 lakhs) in cryptocurrency.

In emails sent to principals and staff, the group claimed to have planted explosives, breached IT systems, stolen data, and compromised security cameras, while threatening detonation within 48 hours if demands were not met, the report stated.