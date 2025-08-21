DUSU Elections 2025: Candidates filing for nomination to sign Rs 1 lakh bond & anti-defacement affidavit

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, expected in mid-September 2025, will see new rules aimed at curbing campaign frenzy and defacement. Every candidate filing a nomination must furnish a Rs 1 lakh bond and sign an anti-defacement affidavit, making them liable for any damage caused by themselves or their supporters.

Accountability vs policing

The move follows the 2024 polls, when widespread graffiti and posters left public property defaced, prompting the Delhi High Court to intervene.

To prevent any such incidents, the university has retained the bond system. Oversight bodies will now monitor campaigns at both college and university levels, while two “Walls of Democracy” in each college will serve as designated spaces for posters. Digital campaigns are also being encouraged.

Students, however, are divided on the measure. Pranav Bhatt, a second-year student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, said, “It’s a step in the right direction to hold candidates accountable. Anyone can campaign, but it should never turn into vandalism", reported Hindustan Times.

Others argue the bond will hinder fair competition. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Delhi secretary Janhvi Kataria said, “For bigger parties and privileged candidates, Rs 1 lakh is not a big deal. But for those with smaller budgets, it will be a huge challenge; we might lose many deserving student leaders.”

Some, like Digvijay Singh from Shyam Lal College, feel the rule could restore creativity to student politics and reduce hooliganism.