Cuttack’s Pooshan Mohapatra tops NEET PG 2025, secures AIR-1

Cuttack boy Pooshan Mohapatra has brought pride to Odisha by securing All India Rank (AIR)-1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam after the results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, reported The New Indian Express.

A native of Kaligali in Cuttack, the 24-year-old completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital. He scored 707 out of 800 in his very first attempt while simultaneously completing his internship. “Though I had performed well in the exam, becoming the all-India topper was beyond my expectation,” Pooshan told mediapersons.

Pooshan credited his success to the guidance of his elder sister, who is also pursuing postgraduate studies after MBBS from SCB MCH, and the unwavering support of his parents, Jaykrishna and Rachita Mohapatra. His father, who runs a printing and publication business, said the family had given him complete freedom in his studies without pressure.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Pooshan and congratulated him, stating that his success is “an inspiration for the youth of the state.” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also wished him a bright future.

Pooshan said he now plans to specialise in either medicine or radiology and advised aspirants to “prepare wholeheartedly without thinking much about the ranks.”

Breaking barriers

In a parallel achievement, two Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, Chinmayee Sawayan of Mayurbhanj, and Leeza Majhi of Sambalpur, have qualified for NEET, for admission to government medical colleges in Odisha. Chinmayee has secured a seat at Fakir Mohan Medical College, Balasore, while Leeza will pursue MBBS at Government Medical College, Sundargarh.