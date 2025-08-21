BREAKING: NBEMS to publish NEET-PG 2025 answer key, response sheets

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced today, August 21, that it will soon publish the answer key to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025).

This follows a Supreme Court verdict from April 29, which directed the NBEMS to publish the answer key, the raw scores of candidates, and the formula used to normalise scores across multiple shifts from last year’s NEET-PG session.

As per these directions, the NBEMS stated that it will publish the NEET-PG 2025 answer key, along with the responses marked by each candidate in the exam, on its website. Further, the Board will also release the scores allotted to each question as per the evaluation scheme detailed in the NEET-PG 2025 Information Bulletin.

The NBEMS added that it is developing an online portal to display the NEET-PG 2025 answer key and candidates’ response sheets. These can be accessed by logging into the portal with applicant login details on the NBEMS website.

It also clarified that the questions, the correct answers, and the candidates’ responses will be displayed in the sequence of the Master Set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.

To recall, the results of NEET-PG 2025 were released on August 19, 2025.