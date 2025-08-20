UP gov't partners with Britain for prestigious Chevening scholarships: 5 students to study at top UK universities

According to a report by The Indian Express, published on August 20, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to send 5 meritorious students to Britain's premier universities each year, under the newly launched "Chevening-Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme".

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Lucknow by British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The three-year programme, set to begin from the 2025-26 academic session, aims to provide students with master's degree opportunities at institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh University, and the London School of Economics (LSE).

Financial support package

Each scholarship is valued between £38,048 to £42,076 (approximately Rs 45-48 lakh), with the UP government contributing around £19,800 (Rs 23 lakh) per student, and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office covering the remaining expenses.

The comprehensive package includes tuition fees, examination costs, research fees, living allowances, and airfare to and from the UK.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Adityanath described the initiative as a transformative initiative for the state's education system, designed to prepare youth for global leadership roles and enable students to excel in education, research, and leadership on an international scale.

The three-year programme

The UP Cabinet had previously approved the proposal on August 7, initially titled "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme."

The state government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the current financial year to fund the programme, with the possibility of renewal from the 2028-29 academic session.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay had earlier confirmed that the funding would be equally shared between the state government and the FCDO, with provisions for extending or renewing the scheme afterwards.

This collaboration reflects the strengthening educational and diplomatic ties between India and the UK, building upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Britain, where the Trade Agreement and the Vision 35 were signed.