Trade union stages protest in Chennai against TCS layoffs

The Union of IT & ITES Employees (UNITE) staged a protest in Chennai on Tuesday, opposing Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) reported decision to lay off around 12,000 mid and senior-level staff.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the union members alleged that the IT major is replacing experienced employees with freshers, who are hired at nearly 80–85 per cent lower pay.

“TCS is in the process of laying off staff at senior and managerial levels. At the end of this, nearly 30,000 to 40,000 staff may lose their jobs,” said Janani of UNITE.

The protesters urged the company to focus on reskilling and upskilling existing staff rather than “discarding” them.

In its press release, UNITE criticised the move, stating, “With a revenue of 2.55 lakh crore and an operating profit margin of 24.3 per cent and a 45,588 crore dividend, 12,000 jobs are slashed.”

The release also accused the management of rewarding those at the top with what it called “obscene” pay hikes, while denying fair increments to average workers, added TNIE.

It further alleged that the government has remained silent on the issue, continuing to grant public contracts to the company despite the large-scale retrenchments.