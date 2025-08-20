Reddit user shares how boss's phone ban backfired during office emergency

A recent report by Hindustan Times highlighted how a manager's phone ban created a nightmare that left an entire company in chaos during a critical server failure.

The incident was shared by an IT support worker on the social networking platform, Reddit, under the handle @Mother_Soraka.

The employee, who works at a medium-sized company, described how their workplace had previously maintained a relaxed approach to personal devices.

From flexible to zero tolerance

Initially, staff members were permitted to keep mobile phones on their desks, understanding that personal emergencies and important calls could arise during work hours. The unwritten rule was simple: as long as employees weren't browsing social media, phone usage wasn't problematic.

This reasonable arrangement came to a halt when a new manager joined the team. After observing an employee checking a text message, the manager implemented an immediate and strict phone ban.

The new directive was: "Effective immediately: No personal phones during work hours. They must be left in your car or locker. This means 9-5, No Exceptions. Anyone caught with a phone will be written up."

The big problem

The same manager who banned phones often worked from home. When the company's computer servers broke down after work hours or on weekends, he expected the IT workers to answer their personal phones to fix problems. The company provided no alternative work phones.

On a Friday afternoon when a major server issue occurred. The IT worker noticed the problem but, adhering strictly to the "no exceptions" policy, couldn't respond because their phone was locked up in their vehicle.

Upon checking their device after 5 pm, the employee saw that there were 17 missed calls and numerous urgent messages from the same manager. The server had remained offline for over 30 minutes, and many departments couldn't do their work.

When questioned about the unavailability, the IT worker simply referenced the manager's own "no exceptions" rule.

The weekend crisis led to an immediate policy change. By Monday morning, employees received a new email: "Personal phones are permitted at desks for emergency purposes."

Online response

The Reddit community participated in the story, praising the employee's precise adherence to the “no exceptions” rules.

One of the user suggested, “Awesome work, but I would have driven home first...”

Second joined and advised, "I don't use my phone in the car, it's unsafe."

Another gave a witty alternative, “Left my phone in my locker and it went flat, my charger didn’t work, and that’s why I’m calling you from home at 7 pm, sorry boss, but this is as per policy.”