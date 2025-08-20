NCERT launches educational modules on Operation Sindoor to teach students about anti-terror mission

According to a report by Hindustan Times, published on August 20, 2025, the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced two specialised educational modules focusing on Operation Sindoor, the military operation that targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The modules characterise the operation as "a triumph of bravery, strategy, and innovation."

Two-tier approach

Two distinct modules have been created for different age groups: "Operation Sindoor — A Saga of Valour" targets preparatory and middle stage students (Classes 3-8), while "Operation Sindoor—A Mission of Honour and Bravery" is designed for secondary stage students (Classes 9-12).

These NCERT modules serve as supplementary resources available in both English and Hindi, focusing on contemporary topics of cultural significance. Unlike regular textbook content, these separate publications are integrated into learning through projects, poster presentations, discussions, and classroom debates.

The military operation was launched by India on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, using missiles and long-range weaponry to strike terrorist outfits within Pakistan. The operation sparked four days of military tensions before both nations agreed to cease escalations on May 10.

Nation united against terrorism

According to the secondary stage module, the nation demonstrated “a very united way” following the Pahalgam terror incident. It describes widespread protests including candlelight marches across the country, with Muslim communities in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bhopal wearing black armbands while condemning the attack. Kashmir witnessed shop closures in protest, and border villages demanded decisive military action while expressing support for the Armed Forces.

The module particularly highlights how local Kashmiris "stood up and spoke against terrorists," describing their response as challenging stereotypes and representing "the real voice of peace-loving people."

The educational materials trace India's military responses through history, referencing wars from 1947, 1965, 1971, and 1999, alongside the 2019 Balakot strikes.

Operation Sindoor is presented as a decisive counter-terrorism measure against groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Pakistan's ISI.

PM’s statements

Both educational modules open with statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described Operation Sindoor as "a confluence of India's policy, intent, and decisive capability."

In the secondary module, the Prime Minister discusses how Indian forces precisely targeted terror hideouts and training facilities in Pakistan, noting that "terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision."