CSIR UGC NET 2025: Final answer key released; scorecards awaited. Check details here

According to a report by Hindustan Times, on Wednesday, August 20, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) results in the coming days. The final answer key has already been made available, with the results expected to follow shortly on the official portal csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency had earlier published the provisional answer key on August 3, 2025 on their official platform, allowing candidates to raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee for each questioned item.

The NTA has confirmed that the final results will be compiled using the updated CSIR UGC NET answer key.

The examination took place on July 28, 2025, conducted in computer-based test format across various centers nationwide, with 1,95,241 candidates participating in the exam.

The massive turnout reflects the significance of this examination for aspiring researchers and academics seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship positions.

Steps to check CSIR NET result 2025:

Visit the official NTA portal at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the CSIR NET result or scorecard download section

Enter the required login credentials

View and download your result

The CSIR UGC NET scorecards remain unreleased at this time, keeping candidates in suspense about their performance. The results will determine the future academic and research careers of thousands of aspirants across the country who have been preparing rigorously for this prestigious examination.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.