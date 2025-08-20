Commemorating Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Class 12 student's artwork showcased in Amsterdam

Krtin Trehan, a Class 12 student from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, had his poignant artwork displayed at Wageningen University in Amsterdam.

The exhibition was part of a commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, a somber reminder of one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.



A tribute to resilience

Krtin’s drawing depicted a blind survivor of the tragedy, whose husband perished in the toxic gas leak. The figure, gazing skyward, captures a powerful blend of pain, resilience, and hope.

Speaking about his work, Krtin said, “Through this drawing, I wanted to express not just the suffering of the survivors, but their strength, resistance, and hope. It was a deeply humbling experience to contribute to such a critical conversation through art.”



Event highlights ongoing struggles

Organised by Bert Bruins and Meike Klarenbeek of Wageningen University’s Environmental Justice Course Team, the event united activists, scholars, and artists to reflect on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy’s lasting impact.



It explored the disaster’s human rights, health, gender, and environmental consequences, emphasising the ongoing fight for justice.



The Bhopal legacy

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, occurring on December 2-3, 1984, claimed thousands of lives and left a lasting toll on survivors and future generations. Events like this exhibition aim to keep the tragedy’s legacy alive, ensuring that the call for accountability and justice continues to resonate worldwide.