BSEB sets August 26 for Bihar DElEd entry test; admit cards releasing soon

According to a report by Patrika, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared August 26, 2025 as the examination date for the state's Diploma in Elementary Education entrance test.

The announcement came through an official notice from BSEB on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, confirming that the combined entrance examination for DElEd admissions will take place in Computer-Based Test format at selected examination centers across the state.

The entrance test will be entirely computer-based, with admit cards set to be uploaded to the board's website soon.

These digital hall tickets will include comprehensive details including examination center location, reporting time, gate closure timings, exam duration, and essential guidelines for candidates.

Merit-based allocation

Candidates who will clear the exam will receive institutional allotments based on their performance ranking and preferred institution choices. BSEB will announce further details regarding this allocation process following the examination results.

The application window for the 2025 DElEd session had opened in January. Diploma holders become eligible to apply for primary teaching positions covering classes 1 through 8, though clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) remains a mandatory requirement.

Qualifying criteria

General category candidates: 35% minimum marks required

Reserved category candidates: 30% minimum marks required

Test structure

The comprehensive examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, totaling 120 points across six subjects: