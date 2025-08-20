BPSC sets date for Assistant Branch Officer Prelims 2025 exam; check details here

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official schedule for the Assistant Branch Officer preliminary examination under Advertisement No 37/2025, which will take place on September 10, 2025.

The competitive examination will be conducted at various centers spanning 11 districts throughout Bihar. Candidates are scheduled to take the General Knowledge (Objective) paper from 12:00 pm to 2:15 pm on the designated date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacant positions classified under Pay Level 7, offering a lucrative salary package ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

Application requirements

For educational qualifications, applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, which should be completed by the last date of submission of the application.

Age specifications (calculated as of August 1, 2025):

Minimum age requirement: 21 years

Maximum age limits vary by category: 37 years for the unreserved category male candidates 40 years for backward class, extremely backward class (both male and female candidates), and general category female candidates 42 years for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates (both male and female candidates)



The BPSC has emphasised that prospective candidates should thoroughly review the complete official notification to understand all examination guidelines and requirements before the test date.

For the latest updates and official notices, candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission’s official portal and refrain from relying on unauthorised sources for any exam-related information.