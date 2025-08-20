AFCAT 2 2025 admit card out, exam on August 23 and 24

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) 2025, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The examination will take place on August 23 and 24, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can find their allotted exam slot mentioned on the hall ticket.

The admit card is available on the official website: afcat.cdac.in . To download it, applicants need to log in with their registered email ID and password.

The IAF has advised candidates to thoroughly check their personal information, including name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature, printed on the admit card. A hard copy of the document must be carried to the exam centre.

About AFCAT 2025

Through AFCAT 2025, the Air Force will recruit Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

This year, the Flying Branch offers two vacancies for women and one for men, while Ground Duty has 221 positions for men and 60 for women, as noted by The Telegraph.

Following the exam, selected candidates will undergo further testing at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) located in Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, or Mysuru.

The selection procedure consists of two stages: Stage 1 includes the Officer Intelligence Rating Test and a Picture Perception & Discussion Test, with unsuccessful candidates being released the same day. Stage 2, spread across four to five days, involves psychological assessments, group activities, and a personal interview.

Additionally, aspirants shortlisted for the Flying Branch will be required to appear for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test.