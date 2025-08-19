Uttar Pradesh: Tragic clash at Ghazipur school leaves 1 dead, three injured

A violent confrontation between two groups of Class 10 students at Sunbeam School in the Maharajganj area of Ghazipur district resulted in the death of 14-year-old Aditya Verma on Monday morning, August 18, reported The New Indian Express.

The clash, which occurred between 8.30 am and 9 am, saw one student wielding a knife, leading to fatal injuries for Aditya and wounds for three others, including the assailant.

Details of the clash

According to Ghazipur ASP Gyanendra Nath, the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between two student groups, which had previously escalated into a clash the week before. On Monday, the groups confronted each other again, leading to the accused student attacking Aditya Verma of Yusufpur Muhammadabad, and others with a knife, causing severe injuries.

Casualties and medical response

Aditya Verma was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The other injured students, identified as Sahil, Abhinav, and Naman, are currently receiving treatment at the same facility. The assailant is among those hospitalised.

Police and school response

Senior police officials have interrogated students present at the scene, as well as school administration officials and teachers. A police force has been deployed at both the school and the hospital as a precautionary measure. ASP Gyanendra Nath stated that a formal complaint from the deceased’s family is awaited, assuring that the perpetrator will face consequences.

The family of Aditya Verma expressed grief and frustration, alleging that the school’s failure to address the previous week’s clash between the groups contributed to the fatal escalation. They believe timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy.