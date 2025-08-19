News

The timeless joy of reading: How to build a lifelong habit

In the pre-internet era, this quiet time among books was a gateway to imagination and discovery
(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
“Keep reading. It's one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have,” wrote Lloyd Alexander, words that ring true for generations of readers. Reading is more than just a pastime; it's an enriching experience that opens up worlds, ideas, and emotions.

For many, the habit of reading begins in school, often during the cherished Library Period. In the pre-internet era, this quiet time among books was a gateway to imagination and discovery. Many began their reading journeys here, writing short reviews, reflecting on characters, and building a lasting connection with literature.

So how can one cultivate a strong reading habit today?

Start with what you love!

Explore genres, from mystery to memoir, and follow your curiosity. Don’t hesitate to drop a book if it doesn’t engage you.

Make reading easy

Carry a book or e-reader, create a cozy reading corner, or pair reading with your morning tea.

Be consistent

Set realistic daily goals, schedule time, minimise distractions, and track your progress.

Make it meaningful

Join a book club, take notes, read aloud, and share what you learn.

Why reading matters

Beyond entertainment, reading offers immense benefits: improved memory, richer vocabulary, stress relief, better sleep, stronger analytical skills, enhanced empathy, and deeper knowledge. It strengthens focus and fuels creativity.

In a world of fast scrolling, cultivating the reading habit is a gentle rebellion, a way to pause, reflect, and grow.

