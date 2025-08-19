Severe rainfall alert shuts schools and colleges across Karnataka and Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Karnataka and Maharashtra, prompting officials in multiple districts to suspend classes for schools and colleges as a safety measure.

According to The Times of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 18 and 19 in parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan belt, while Mathrubhumi reported that several districts across Karnataka have been under similar warnings.

In Maharashtra, districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg declared holidays on Tuesday following the IMD’s red alert. Authorities highlighted the risks of waterlogging, flooding, and traffic delays, with local administrations in Thane and Palghar explicitly urging residents to remain indoors unless necessary.

Disaster response teams were placed on standby, emergency helplines were activated, and civic bodies ramped up de-silting operations. Train and road services in some areas, particularly in Thane and Palghar, also faced delays due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Karnataka faced equally severe conditions. Holidays for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres were announced in multiple districts. Red alerts were issued for Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga, while orange alerts extended to Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan, and Kodagu.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) forecast continued heavy rains and strong winds in coastal and hilly regions until August 20.

Deputy Commissioners across districts, including Dharwad’s Divya Prabhu, Belagavi’s Mohammad Roshan, and Chikkamagaluru’s Meena Nagaraj, emphasised student safety in their orders.

Rivers such as the Tungabhadra, which crossed the danger mark in Sringeri taluk, added to the urgency of precautionary steps. With severe rainfall alerts in both states, authorities are prioritising preventive measures to minimise disruptions.

While Maharashtra braces for further downpours in the Konkan belt, Karnataka continues to monitor vulnerable coastal and hilly belts, underscoring the widespread impact of monsoon intensity this week.