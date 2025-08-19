Over 25,000 students can now access their MDSU BA first semester results online

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) in Ajmer has published the Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part I, which is Semester I, examination results, on Tuesday, August 18, 2025, according to the report by The Times of India. The announcement comes as a relief for more than 25,000 students who have been awaiting their academic outcomes for quite some time now.

The BA Part I examination spanned from December 11, 2024, to March 26, 2025, covering the December 2024 session.

Students can now access their results through the university's official examination portal at mdsuexam.org using the National Education Policy (NEP) student panel login system.

How students can access their results

To check their MDSU BA Sem- I result 2025, students need to follow these steps:

Go to the official Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) website, which is mdsuexam.org

Find and click on the NEP (National Education Policy) classes panel on the homepage

Access the student panel section

Enter login credentials that includes username and password

Once logged in, results will be displayed on screen

Download and print scorecard for records

The university has issued an advisory for students to thoroughly review all details on their scorecards. Any errors or discrepancies should be reported immediately to the university examination authorities for correction.

The result declaration marks the completion of the first semester evaluation process for BA students under the new academic structure.

Students are encouraged to keep both digital and physical copies of their scorecards as they will be required for subsequent semester admissions and other academic procedures.