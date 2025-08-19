Over 2.42 lakh medical aspirants get their awaited NEET PG 2025 results; Check now!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, according to a Hindustan Times report. Medical aspirants who took the examination can now view their results on the official NBEMS portals at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Qualifying cutoffs

The qualifying cutoffs set for different categories are as follows: 276 marks for the open category, 255 for persons with disabilities in the open category, and 235 for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, including candidates with disabilities from these reserved categories.

The NEET PG 2025 examination took place on August 3, 2025 in a computer-based format across 301 cities at 1,052 testing centers.

Over 2.42 lakh candidates participated in the single-shift examination. To maintain exam integrity, NBEMS deployed more than 2,200 faculty members from medical colleges and hospitals nationwide to prevent malpractices.

Gateway to postgraduate medical education

NEET PG 2025 serves as both an eligibility and ranking examination for admissions to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs for the 2025-26 academic year.

The results also determine eligibility for Post-MBBS DNB courses, Post-MBBS Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and NBEMS diploma courses.

The test featured 200 multiple-choice questions in English, conducted through computer-based testing over 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Each question offered four options, with candidates required to select the most appropriate answer. The exam included a 25% negative marking penalty for incorrect responses, while unattempted questions carried no marks deduction.

NBEMS responsibilities

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences limits its role to conducting the examination, announcing results, and transferring them to the designated counseling authority.

The organisation does not participate in counseling procedures or seat allocation. Document verification and candidate eligibility checks will be handled by respective authorities during the counseling and admission phases.