OpenAI launches affordable ChatGPT Go plan in India at Rs 399

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month, exclusively launched in India. This tier aims to provide Indian users with enhanced access to features like higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, and extended memory at a significantly lower cost than the existing Plus plan.

India-first rollout

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, announced that India is the first market for the ChatGPT Go rollout, with plans to expand to other countries later. He highlighted that the new tier addresses Indian users' demands for affordability and local payment options, making it a tailored solution for the region.

Enhanced features of ChatGPT Go

The Go plan offers substantial upgrades over the free tier, including ten times higher message limits, ten times more image generations, ten times more file uploads, and double the memory length.

This makes it an ideal choice for students, freelancers, and professionals who need more capacity than the free plan but do not require the full feature set of the Plus or Pro plans.

Local currency and payment innovations

OpenAI has shifted to Indian rupee (INR) pricing across all subscription tiers to eliminate confusion from currency conversions. For the first time, payments via UPI, India’s most popular digital payment method, are supported, simplifying the process of upgrading to paid plans for a broader audience.

Subscription tier overview

ChatGPT now offers four subscription options: a free plan with limited usage, the new Go plan at Rs 399, the Plus plan at Rs 1,999, and the Pro plan at Rs 19,999.

The Go tier bridges the gap between the free and Plus plans, providing cost-effective access for everyday users.

Strategic focus on accessibility

The launch of ChatGPT Go underscores OpenAI’s commitment to expanding AI adoption in cost-sensitive markets like India. By offering flexible pricing and local payment options, the company aims to make generative AI tools more inclusive for students, individuals, and professionals engaged in learning, creative projects, and work.

Benefits for users

The Go plan ensures fewer usage restrictions, enabling smoother workflows and greater creative freedom. Users can draft lengthy documents, generate images, or upload files for analysis with enhanced capacity, all at an affordable price point.

The India-first launch of ChatGPT Go positions the country as a testbed for OpenAI’s global strategy to enhance accessibility. By addressing affordability and payment barriers through UPI integration, OpenAI is paving the way for broader AI adoption, with user feedback from India likely to shape the plan’s worldwide rollout.