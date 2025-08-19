North East Students' Organisation urges centre to address illegal migration in region

On Monday, August 18, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the formulation of a comprehensive policy to tackle the issue of illegal migrants and refugees in Northeast India.

This followed protest demonstrations across the region, highlighting the growing concerns over demographic changes and security threats.

Impact of illegal migration

NESO emphasised the severe consequences of unchecked migration, stating, “The continued influx of refugees and undocumented migrants from different countries has created a sense of insecurity and apprehension among the indigenous people that their culture, tradition, political identity, control over land and existence will be swallowed by the outsiders.”

The organisation also pointed out that the porous international border has facilitated infiltration by “militant fundamentalist groups,” further endangering the region’s indigenous communities.

Economic and social challenges

The memorandum highlighted the economic strain caused by the rising population, noting, “There is every reason to believe that there are already a considerable number of fundamentalist groups operating in the Northeast…The region is presently facing an acute economic crisis because of the burgeoning population. There is low per capita income while poverty is on the rise. The problem of unemployment is also on the rise.”

Proposed solutions

NESO urged the Centre to treat the issue as a security concern rather than a humanitarian one, advocating for assertive bilateral relations with neighboring countries.

Among its key recommendations, NESO proposed extending the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, an official travel document required for outsiders visiting protected states like Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, to the entire Northeast region.

Demand for citizen register and refugee resettlement

The organisation called for the creation of a citizen register and the early resettlement of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh outside the Northeast.

NESO expressed concerns over their prolonged settlement in Arunachal Pradesh, stating, “…it is observed that their prolonged settlement and the initiative of the Government of India to grant Indian citizenship and voting rights to these refugees has been strongly resented by the indigenous people of the state as it has not only created demographic imbalances but a serious political implication.”

NESO also demanded “special constitutional safeguards” for the indigenous people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, along with the establishment of a “special commission” to revise electoral rolls and remove the names of foreigners and illegal immigrants within a stipulated timeframe.