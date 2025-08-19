NEET PG 2025 result: Over 2.42 lakh candidates await official release

The wait for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results is nearing an end, with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) expected to announce them shortly.

While no fixed date or time has been provided, reports suggest the declaration could come within the week. Once published, candidates can download their scorecards from natboard.edu.in, reported Free Press Journal.

This year’s test, held in a computer-based format on a single morning session from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm, drew participation from more than 2.42 lakh aspirants.

The exam was conducted at 1,052 centres spread across 301 cities nationwide, making it one of the largest postgraduate medical entrance exercises in India. Successful candidates will move forward for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes.

The cut-off is unlikely to be uniform across categories. Factors such as the paper’s difficulty level, overall performance of candidates, number of seats on offer, and reservation policies will together decide the qualifying marks.

In NEET PG 2024, the threshold stood at the 50th percentile for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, 40th for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) groups — including candidates with disabilities — and 45th percentile for Unreserved-Persons with Disabilities (UR-PwD).

To view results, students will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. As Free Press Journal notes, downloading and preserving a copy is advisable for further admission formalities.