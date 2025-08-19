Manika Vishwakarma is the new Miss Universe India 2025. Know all about her HERE

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025, during a grand finale held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the second consecutive year.

She received the title from the outgoing Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, and will represent India at the global Miss Universe competition in Thailand later this year, reported NDTV.

The glittering event, organised by Glamanand Group, saw Manika Vishwakarma emerge as the winner among 48 contestants.

Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh secured the first runner-up position, followed by Mehak Dhingra from Haryana as the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik as the third runner-up.

Who Is Manika Vishwakarma?

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently residing in Delhi, Manika Vishwakarma is a final-year student pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics. A multi-talented individual, she is a trained classical dancer and a distinguished artist, having earned accolades from the Lalit Kala Academy, and the JJ School of Arts.

She previously won the Miss Universe Rajasthan title and represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Manika Vishwakarma is a passionate advocate for neurodivergence and the founder of Neuronova, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about conditions like ADHD. Her goal is to reframe these conditions as unique cognitive strengths rather than challenges.