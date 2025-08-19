ICAI releases CA admit cards for Final and Intermediate exams. Check DETAILS here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made available the hall tickets for its September 2025 examination session, covering both Intermediate and Final levels of the exam, according to the report by Hindustan Times, today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Students registered for these examinations can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Steps to access your admit card

Candidates can retrieve their admit cards by following this process:

Navigate to icai.org Select the students login option to access a new interface Locate and click the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 links designated for Final and Inter examinations on the homepage Input the required login credentials on the subsequent page View and download the displayed admit card Print a physical copy for examination day requirements

Examination schedule details

The September 2025 examination timetable is as follows:

Final course - Group 1 : September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Final course - Group 2 : September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate course - Group 1 : September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Intermediate course - Group 2 : September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation course: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

Important guidelines

Duration varies by paper type. Foundation examination Papers 3 and 4 are scheduled for 2-hours, while Final Examination Paper 6 will be for 4 hours. All remaining papers maintain a standard 3-hour duration.

Foundation Papers 3 and 4 do not include advance reading time, whereas all other papers provide a 15-minute reading time from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm (IST).

Milad-un-Nabi, which is on September 5, 2025 (Friday), is recognised as a compulsory Central Government holiday, resulting in no scheduled examinations on that date.

For additional information, aspirants are advised to visit the official ICAI website for details.